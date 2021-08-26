Odisha CM Inaugurates 10 More Schools In Hinjili Transformed Under 5T

Bhubaneswar: “Dreams and possibilities are the identity of student life. You have big dreams. Make the dream come true by using the great talent within you. Your success is the pride of our society. The glory of the school. The glory of the family. So keep working until the goal of your life is fulfilled,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today while inaugurating 10 more schools in Hinjili transformed under 5T initiative in the third phase.

The state government’s ambitious school transformation work began on the 21st. The transformation of 50 schools in Hinjili has been completed under 5T initiative and will be inaugurated in five phases. Till date, 30 schools have been inaugurated.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that this transformation will encourage the realization of the bright future of the children. Expressing satisfaction with the happiness and enthusiasm of the children, the Chief Minister said that this new opportunity and new environment of the schools has created a desire for the children to come to school and attend classes. “It is this interest of the children that will pave the way for their success,” he said.

The schools that were inaugurated today are:-

Ganesha Bidyapeeth, Gandola Panchayat. Krushnachhai High School, Krushnachhai Panchayat Alapur High School, Ralaba Panchayat Panchayat High School, Alarigarh Panchayat Government High School, Kanchure Panchayat Dhabalpur High School, Dhabalpur Panchayat Samalai Bidyapeeth, Podingi, Burupada Panchayat Gobindpur High School, Gobindpur Panchayat Kurula Government High School, Kurula Panchayat Saru High School, Saru Panchayat

Inaugurating the launch program, the Chief Minister said that student life is the most valuable time. He emphasized on taking advantage of this time and the children’s efforts to develop their talents.

The Chief Minister explained how the schools has been transformed by applying each of its policies, highlighting the 5T initiative.

Naveen said, “the school transformation work that started in Hinjili would be reflected across the state. Transformation will come in all schools in Odisha.”

Addressing members of the cabinet and legislators who attended as guests, the Chief Minister said that the transformation of Hinjili’s schools was an instructive example for all.

As the people’s representatives, the Chief Minister advised them to make efforts to bring about such a change in all spheres of society.

Before concluding, the Chief Minister urged everyone to take care of the transformed schools as their own property.

Notably, Hinjili is the first in the country to transform all government schools in a single constituency.

5T Secretary Mr. VK Pandian coordinated the programme while Ganjam district Collector delivered the welcome address.

Several students namely Nikita, Smriti Rani, Shivani, Anjali, Saswati Samiran, Purnachandra, described how the transformation of schools has doubled their interest in reading.

Also present were ministers Bikram Keshari Arukh, Arun Sahu, Tushar Kanti Behera & Government Chief Whip Mrs. Pramila Mallick.