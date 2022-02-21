Odisha CM greets people on International Mother Language Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of International Mother Language Day (IMLD) today.

“Our mother tongue is our identity. Among the classical languages ​​of India, our Oriya language has its own uniqueness and dignity. On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, let us remember the great men who have made a valuable contribution to the enrichment of our language, to further strengthen our efforts in this direction,” the Odisha CM tweeted.

ଆମ ମାତୃଭାଷା ଆମର ପରିଚୟ। ଭାରତୀୟ ଶାସ୍ତ୍ରୀୟ ଭାଷା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆମ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷାର ଗରିମା ଓ ମାଧୁର୍ଯ୍ୟର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ରତା ରହିଛି। ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ମାତୃଭାଷା ଦିବସରେ ଆମ ଭାଷାକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବାରେ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଅବଦାନ ରଖିଥିବା ମହାପୁରୁଷମାନଙ୍କୁ ସ୍ମରଣ କରି ଆସନ୍ତୁ, ଏ ଦିଗରେ ଆମର ପ୍ରୟାସକୁ ଆହୁରି ଦୃଢ଼ କରିବା। #MotherLanguageDay pic.twitter.com/8YGrX53ugJ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 21, 2022

The IMLD is a worldwide annual observance held on 21 February every year to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and promote multilingualism.

The International Mother Language Day which was first announced by UNESCO on 17 November 1999 was formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in a resolution establishing 2008 as the International Year of Languages.