Odisha CM greets people on Easter Sunday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the Christian community of the State on the occasion of Easter Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Greetings and best wishes on Easter. May the blessings of Lord bring us health, love, happiness and unwavering faith in these challenging times.”

Easter Sunday, also called Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent, a forty-day period of fasting, prayer and penance.