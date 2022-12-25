Odisha CM Greets People on Christmas With A “Hockey” Touch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today greeted people of the State on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of #Christmas. As we celebrate the festive season, let’s embrace the spirit of the Hockey World Cup! We wish you a very #MerryChristmas!#HWC2023#HockeyWorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/qQRvxjRgPv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 25, 2022

It’s that time of the year when the whole world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. A day which is spent in merry making and wishing your loved ones, Christmas also happens to be the last festival of the year. Children and adults take part in celebrating it together, while showering each other with gifts, decorating their homes and Christmas trees with ornaments and lights. For kids, Christmas is all about Santa Claus, also known as Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick and Father Christmas. A legendary character, who supposedly brings gifts, toys and candies to kids on Christmas Eve.