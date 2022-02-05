Odisha CM greets people on Basant Panchami

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati puja.

ପବିତ୍ର ବସନ୍ତ ପଞ୍ଚମୀ ତଥା ମା’ ସରସ୍ଵତୀଙ୍କ ପୂଜା ଅବସରରେ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ବିଦ୍ୟାଦାୟିନୀ ମା’ ସରସ୍ଵତୀଙ୍କ ଅପାର କରୁଣାରୁ ସଭିଙ୍କ ଜ୍ଞାନର ଭଣ୍ଡାର ପରିପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହେବା ସହ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ହେଉ। pic.twitter.com/eTvgmR6w5u — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 5, 2022

According to Hindu mythology, Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month of Magha. Goddess Saraswati – the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology – was born on this auspicious day and people worship her to achieve wisdom.

Basant Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami, is being celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervour in educational institutions and other Puja pandals across the state.