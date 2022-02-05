Basant Panchami
Odisha CM greets people on Basant Panchami

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati puja.

According to Hindu mythology, Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Hindu month of Magha. Goddess Saraswati – the deity of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology – was born on this auspicious day and people worship her to achieve wisdom.

Basant Panchami, also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami, is being celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervour in educational institutions and other Puja pandals across the state.

