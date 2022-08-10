Odisha CM Greets People For Raksha Bandhan, Request Not To Throng Naveen Niwas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the State for Raksha Bandhan and requested them not to visit his residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ on the occasion.
In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister advised the public to celebrate the festival of Rakhi Purnima safely by avoiding crowding.
ରାକ୍ଷୀ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଇବା ସହ କୋଭିଡକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ନିରାପଦରେ ରକ୍ଷା ବନ୍ଧନ ପର୍ବ ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହ ରାକ୍ଷୀ ବାନ୍ଧିବା ପାଇଁ ନବୀନ ନିବାସ ନ ଆସିବାକୁ ସେ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି। #Odisha
— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 10, 2022
