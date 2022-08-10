Odisha CM Greets People
Odisha CM Greets People For Raksha Bandhan, Request Not To Throng Naveen Niwas

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the State for Raksha Bandhan and requested them not to visit his residence ‘Naveen Niwas’ on the occasion.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister advised the public to celebrate the festival of Rakhi Purnima safely by avoiding crowding.

