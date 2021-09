Odisha CM Greets On Vishwakarma Puja

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday extended his greetings for Vishwakarma Puja and prayed for creating new possibilities among all.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, “Heartiest greetings and congratulations for holy Vishwakarma Puja. May the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma create new possibilities among all of us. May every life be enlightened and prosperous.”

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is an important festival celebrated by the Hindu community. On this day, the divine architect or the architect of the Gods, Lord Vishwakarma is worshipped. The festival falls on the last day of Bhadra, known as Kanya Sankranti or Bhadra Sankranti.