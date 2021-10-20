Odisha CM greets on Laxmi Puja, Kumar Purnima

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Laxmi Puja and Kumar Purnima.

“Heartiest greetings on Laxmi Puja. May Goddess Laxmi bring happiness & prosperity to everyone,” Patnaik wrote.

Gajalaxmi puja incepts on Kumar Purnima, which is the full-moon day (Sharad Purnima) on the Odia month of Aswina (Sept-Oct).

Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations in Dhenkanal is almost a century-old tradition. Every year, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped here for 11 days from the day of Kumar Purnima. This is followed by Visarjan Utsav with a huge street carnival.

Kendrapara has also geared up for the GajaLaxmi Puja today.

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumar Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwina, between October-November. This autumn festival is one of the most popular and important festivals of Odisha.