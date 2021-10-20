Odisha CM greets on Laxmi Puja, Kumar Purnima

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Laxmi Puja and Kumar Purnima.
“Heartiest greetings on Laxmi Puja. May Goddess Laxmi bring happiness & prosperity to everyone,” Patnaik wrote.
ପବିତ୍ର ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀପୂଜା ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମା'ଲକ୍ଷ୍ମୀଙ୍କ ଅପାର କୃପାରୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିମୟ ହେଉ। pic.twitter.com/DRMAJxdwb2
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 20, 2021
Gajalaxmi puja incepts on Kumar Purnima, which is the full-moon day (Sharad Purnima) on the Odia month of Aswina (Sept-Oct).
Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations in Dhenkanal is almost a century-old tradition. Every year, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped here for 11 days from the day of Kumar Purnima. This is followed by Visarjan Utsav with a huge street carnival.
Kendrapara has also geared up for the GajaLaxmi Puja today.
ପବିତ୍ର କୁମାର ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ କୋଭିଡ ନିୟମର ଅନୁପାଳନ କରି ପୂଜାରେ ସାମିଲ ହୁଅନ୍ତୁ। ପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଅପାର କରୁଣାରୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ମନସ୍କାମନା ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ହେବା ସହ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତିରେ ଭରିଯାଉ। pic.twitter.com/kG05aucaI5
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 20, 2021
Sharad Purnima, also known as Kumar Purnima, is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwina, between October-November. This autumn festival is one of the most popular and important festivals of Odisha.