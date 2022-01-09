Odisha CM Greets Everyone On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also known as the Prakash Parv of the tenth Sikh Guru.

Warm greetings and good wishes on the occasion of #GuruGobindSinghJayanti. He devoted His entire life to serve society. May His teachings enlighten us and guide us through the right path. pic.twitter.com/FSZKgcTvf2 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 9, 2022

The birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh is also known as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, and it falls every year in December or January.

However, the exact date of the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is decided based on the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs. In 2022, the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on Sunday, January 09. On this day, Prakash Parv is celebrated in all the Gurudwaras not just in India but across the globe.