Odisha CM Greets Everyone As Durga Puja Festivities Begin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted everyone as the Durga Puja festivities began.

Patnaik also prayed for happiness and prosperity before Goddess Durga.

The auspicious festival of Durga Puja is an annual five-day celebration originating in the Indian subcontinent which pays homage to the goddess Maa Durga. It celebrates the victory of good over evil as goddess Durga killed demon king Mahishasur. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the goddess visits her earthly abode during this time to bless her devotees.

The festival ends with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, marking the end of Durga Puja and the nine-day long Navratri celebrations. Vijay Dashami marks the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. On the other hand, Dussehra or Dasara celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.