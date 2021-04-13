Odisha CM Greets Denizens On Bhubaneswar Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Bhubaneswar Foundation day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the denizens.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Odisha CM wrote: “Congratulate everyone on the Bhubaneswar Foundation Day. From a temple city, Bhubaneswar has evolved as truly global city, Smart City and Sports Capital Of India. It is our constant endeavour to develop it as a liveable city while preserving its monuments, culture & heritage.”

The Odisha Capital is celebrating its 73rd Foundation Day in a low-key manner owing to Covid-19 restrictions today.

The first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, had laid the foundation stone of the city on April 13 in 1948.