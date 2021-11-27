Odisha CM Greets All On The Occasion Of Prathamashtami

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Prathamastami.
ପବିତ୍ର ପ୍ରଥମାଷ୍ଟାମୀ ଅବସରରେ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ଘରର ଜ୍ୟେଷ୍ଠ ସନ୍ତାନମାନଙ୍କୁ ପୂଜା କରିବାର ଏହି ପରମ୍ପରା ଆମ ସଂସ୍କୃତିର ଅନନ୍ୟ ନିଦର୍ଶନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ମଙ୍ଗଳମୟ ଜୀବନ କାମନା କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/iIfLyvAzYJ
Prathamastami falls on the Astami tithi (eighth day) of Krushna Paksha in Odia month of Margashira (November-December).
New clothes along with sweets and other delicacies arrive from the maternal uncle’s home for firstborns of every family on this occasion.