Odisha CM Greets All On The Occasion Of Prathamashtami

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Prathamastami.

Prathamastami falls on the Astami tithi (eighth day) of Krushna Paksha in Odia month of Margashira (November-December).

New clothes along with sweets and other delicacies arrive from the maternal uncle’s home for firstborns of every family on this occasion.