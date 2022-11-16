Odisha CM Greets All On The Occasion Of Prathamashtami

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Prathamastami today.

Prathamastami falls on the Astami tithi (eighth day) of Krushna Paksha in Odia month of Margashira (November-December).

Prathamastami is a popular festival of Odisha and it is celebrated for the prosperity and long-life of the firstborn of every household.

As per rituals, prayer is offered to protect the child from all kinds of evils. On this occasion, the eldest child of the family is honoured with new clothes and a special sweet dish, enduri pitha.

Prathamastami is one among the myriad of festive occasions as well as the kaleidoscopic customs and traditions observed throughout the year. It is celebrated on Ashtami of the month of Margashira according to the Odia almanac. The auspicious occasion occurs after the eight day of pious Kartik Purnima. This sacred day is also known as Saubhagini Ashtami, Kaal Bhairav Ashtami and Papanashini Ashtami.