Odisha CM Flags Off Mo E Ride & E Bus To Ply In Capital Region

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off CRUT’s Mo E-Ride and E-Bus services on 29th July, 2022 at Airport Road, Bhubaneswar. Through the introduction of E-Rickshaws in Bhubaneswar, Mo E-Ride will provide first and last mile connectivity. Along with Mo E-Ride, introduction of Zero Emission E—Buses which will ply under the brand name of Mo Bus will together promote Green Mobility and pave way for a sustainable future.

The E-Buses will commence its operations in four of the existing Mo Bus routes. Mo E-Ride will be plying in several routes providing feeder service to Mo Bus in the areas of Patia, Patrapada and Pokhariput. AC Mo E-Buses will have ‘pink’ reserved seats especially for female passengers. One of the core values of CRUT is Gender Inclusivity and this has been clearly reflected through its initiatives of 50% reservation for women as Guides of Mo Bus and 100% reservation for women, transgender and socially disadvantaged people as Sarathis of Mo E-Ride. As a further step towards inclusiveness in the operations of CRUT, it has introduced women Captains (drivers) for Mo Bus from today.

The fare for E-Bus will be the same as AC Mo Bus fare and concessions will be applicable in the same way as it is for Mo Bus. There will be an introductory flat fare of Rs.10/- only for Mo E-Ride service for few months to understand the orientation of the commuters for this new service. For promoting the public to use E-Buses, CRUT will be providing free ride in its Mo E-Buses from 29th July to 31′ July, 2022 to its commuters.

“Keeping in mind the vision of making our smart city Bhubaneswar also a green city, this initiative of operationalising E-Vehicles was being conceptualised. This welcoming initiative would not have been possible without the support of the State Government. I hope our citizens will use these services and in the process adopt a sustainable lifestyle and reduce their carbon footprints”, said Shri Vijay Amruta Kulange, MD, CRUT.

“We had envisioned to make E-Vehicles a part of CRUT and I feel it was much needed looking into the prevailing need of electric vehicles. The Mo E- Ride initiative has been able to bring women, transgender and people belonging to the marginalised sections of the society to mainstream by empowering them with respectable livelihood opportunities. I hope our E-Vehicles would also get the same kind of love like we have been receiving all these years. I am thankful to the State Government for its immense support and to the commuters for their unwavering faith in us”, said Ms. Dipti Mahapatro, GM (P & A), CRUT.