Odisha CM Flags Off First Scheduled Flight to Utkela

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off the first scheduled flight service to Utkela in Kalahandi district at Biju Patnaik International airport. A 9 seater Aircraft is operated by M/s India One Air in the Bhubaneswar-Utkela route . Commerce and transport minister Tukuni sahu , science technology ans SSEPD minister Sri Ashok chandra panda ,Chief Secretary Sri PKJena 5T secy Sri VK Pandian and senior officers of C&T dept were also present on the occasion.

Utkela will be connected with Temple City Bhubaneswar by air for which the travel time will be 1 hour 15 minutes. With this, a long standing demand for flight operation to Utkela has been fulfilled.

In order to increase air connectivity from state capital to other cities and large areas, the Government of Odisha has started scheduled flight operation under RCS-UDAN Scheme on Bhubaneswar-Utkela (Kalahandi) route.

The presence of attractive places and tourist destinations like Manikeswari Temple, Phurli Jharan Waterfall, Rabandhara waterfall, Khariapat wildlife sanctuary etc. will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Utkela.

Senior Doctors, Professors of Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi and businessmen from the city will fly out and in frequently.

Earlier, Utkela Airstrip was used only on handful occasions for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries.

Chief Minister has always stressed on transforming and developing each corner of Odisha. An airport at Utkela to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of local community to accelerate economic activity in the region.

Kalahandi is considered as a commercial hub of Western Odisha which has seen a rapid growth in its population and industry. The flight operation in this route will boost the industry and tourism sector. There was a very long demand for flight operations at Utkela and now, the air connectivity will fulfill all the dreams in every respects.