Odisha CM Felicitates World No.1 Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat With Rs 6 Cr Cash Award; Group A-Level Govt Job Offered

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Golden Boy, and reigning world champion para shuttler, Parmod Bhagat has left an indelible mark in the Sports history of India as the first Gold medal winner in para badminton at Tokyo Paralympics.

Today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Pramod Bhagat with a cash award of Rs 6 Crores at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar. He has also been offered a Group A-level government job.

Congratulating, Pramod Bhagat, Chief Minister, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to felicitate you on your outstanding achievement. Your victory was a proud moment for the entire nation and will remain forever so. You have truly redefined how Sports can uplift and empower lives. You have inspired a generation of sportspersons and para sportspersons to create their own destiny. I wish you all the very best for greater glories. We will continue to support you in your journey ahead.”

Pramod Bhagat expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister for the continuous support and motivation in his Olympic journey.

Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera, Chairman of Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey, Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister V.K. Pandian, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, R. Vineel Krishna, sportspersons, and officials of the Sports Department were also a part of the ceremony.