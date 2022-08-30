Odisha CM felicitates meritorious students of OAVS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated the meritorious students of OAVS (Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya) for achieving academic excellence in the examinations held in 2022.

The program of felicitation was held in the first floor conference hall of Convention Centre of Lokaseva Bhavan.

To provide quality education to the children of Odisha, there is an Iconic Model ​​School in every block of the state and in Bhubaneswar. Classes are conducted in these schools under CBSE framework with hostel facilities.

The meritorious students felicitated today are Adarsh ​​Sahu of OAV Jhargaon in Mayurbhanj district, Om Aryan Biswal of OAV Kotpad in Koraput district, Utkal Patnaik of OAV Pitatali in Ganjam district, Dibendu Sahanai of OAV Masanimunda in Kalahandi district, Hemant Behera of OAV Salapada in Keonjhar district. Subham Prasad Goud of OAV Surada in Ganjam district, Suman Kumari Maharana of Sasana Ambagan in Ganjam district, Sarita Mardi of OAV Jhargaon in Mayurbhanj district, Manas Mahodadhi Purti of OAV Ranibhol in Mayurbhanj district, Swastik Aditya Ranjan of OAV Machhara in Koraput district. All of them have succeeded in the JEE Main exam.

Similarly, the students who achieved outstanding results in the CBSE Class-12 examination are – Ishani Bisoi of OAV Salapada in Keonjhar district, S Anubhab Dora of OAV Sidheswar in Ganjam district, M Mohit Reddy of OAV Karapalli in Ganjam district, Om Aryan Biswal of OAV Kotpad in Koraput district, and Sipad Jagnya Prasad Achari of OAV Sidheswar in Ganjam district.

Similarly, the students who achieved remarkable success in the CBSE Class 10 examination are – Sudhanya Pati of OAV Musiguda in Kalahandi district and Baibasweta Acharya of OAV Garudabasa in Mayurbhanj district.

Chief Minister Patnaik asked the children about their experiences at the model school and wished them a bright future. Interacting with the students, Secretary To CM (5T) V K Pandian sought their feedback on how to make teaching more effective in the Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Among others, School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Chairman of the Odisha Adarsha ​​Vidyalaya Sangathan Upendra Tripathi, gave keynote addresses. Departmental Secretary Aswathy S delivered the welcome speech. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena, senior officers, and parents of the felicitated students were present in this program..