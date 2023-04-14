Odisha CM Extends Pana Sankranti & Odia New Year Greetings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Pana Sankranti and Odia New Year.

Pana Sankranti, also known as Maha Vishuba Sankranti, is the traditional new year day festival of Hindus in Odisha. It is celebrated with visits to Shiva, Shakti, or Hanuman temples, as the day is considered to be the birthday of Lord Hanuman.

Notably, the day has been named after ‘Pana’, the main drink prepared on this occasion. ‘Pana’ made with ‘bela’ (wood apple), sugar/jaggery, variety of fruits, cottage cheese, is a sweet-sour drink that not only represent Odisha’s unique traditions, but also bears significant scientific benefits.

Traditionally offered to Lord Jagannath during the summer, this healthy and natural juice was given a religious bent by the ancestors. This drink is extremely healthy and helps to keep the body cool. It is the perfect antidote for sunstroke and a must in Odia New Year.