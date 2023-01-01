New Year
Odisha CM extends New Year’s greetings

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the state’s people on New Year and sought Lord Jagannath’s blessings on Sunday.

He posted a video on his official Twitter account and wrote “Happy English New Year 2023 to all. May the New Year be a year of happiness, peace, prosperity, and opportunities for all, by the grace of Lord Jagannath.”

 

 

