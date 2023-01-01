Odisha CM extends New Year’s greetings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the state’s people on New Year and sought Lord Jagannath’s blessings on Sunday.
He posted a video on his official Twitter account and wrote “Happy English New Year 2023 to all. May the New Year be a year of happiness, peace, prosperity, and opportunities for all, by the grace of Lord Jagannath.”
ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଇଂରାଜୀ ନବବର୍ଷ ୨୦୨୩ର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ କୃପାରୁ ନୂଆବର୍ଷ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତି, ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଓ ସୁଯୋଗ, ସମ୍ଭାବନାର ବର୍ଷ ହେଉ। #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/GwQLRbRpuV
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 1, 2023
Comments are closed.