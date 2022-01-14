Odisha CM Extends Greetings On Makar Sankranti

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of the State on Friday.
“My heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. I pray near Lord Jagannath for the happiness and prosperity of all,” tweeted Patnaik.
ପବିତ୍ର ମକର ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କର ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କରୁଛି। pic.twitter.com/eF4Fgxezqd
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 14, 2022