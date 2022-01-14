Odisha CM
Odisha CM Extends Greetings On Makar Sankranti

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his Makar Sankranti greetings to the people of the State on Friday.

“My heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. I pray near Lord Jagannath for the happiness and prosperity of all,” tweeted Patnaik.

