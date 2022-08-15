Odisha CM extends greetings on Independence Day

Bhubaneswar : Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik extends greetings to the people of state on the occasion of 76th Independence Day.

CM tweeted, ” It is a moment of glory for every Indian. With the joint efforts of all, Odisha has become a role model in various fields of development. Let us maintain the trend of development, move forward unitedly towards building the best Odisha.”

On August 15, 1947, India achieved independence from British colonisation. The day holds national pride and honour in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad as on this day, the nation secured full autonomy from the British.