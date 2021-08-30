Odisha CM Extends Best Wishes On Janmashtami

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Greeting the people in Odia, the tweet read, “Heartiest and best wishes to all on the occasion of Holy Janmashtami. May the lives of all be filled with happiness and prosperity with the great mercy of Lord Krishna.”

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival to mark the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana of Bhadrapad (which overlaps with August or September of the Gregorian calendar).