Odisha CM Expresses Grief over Loss of Lives in Stone Quarry Collapse in Aizawl

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief over the loss of lives in stone quarry collapse in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.

The CM said that he was deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in incident of stone quarry collapse in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones”, the Odisha Chief Minister said while wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

On his ‘X’ handle, Naveen wrote, “Deeply saddened to know about the loss of precious lives in incident of stone quarry collapse in #Mizoram’s Aizawl district. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery of the injured”.

As many as 14 people were killed in Mizoram after a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl’s Melthum area due to heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, according to media reports.