Odisha CM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Mishap During Rath Yatra In Tripura’s Unakoti

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives after a chariot came into contact with an overhead high-voltage electric wire in Tripura’s Unakoti district today. At least six people, including two children, were killed and 15 others injured in the tragic incident.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives during #RathJatra in #Unakoti district of #Tripura. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries.”

According to police officials, the incident happened around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable. As many as six people died on the spot and 15 others, who received burn injuries in the incident, were admitted for treatment at a nearby hospital, the police added.