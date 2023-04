Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a minor in a boat capsize at a Mania ghat in Kendrapara district on Thursday and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. Along with this, he directed the Kendrapara District Collector to pay the amount to his family by this evening.