Odisha CM Expresses Grief On Demise Of Odia Journalist Arindam Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed deep grief on the demise of chief reporter of OTV, Arindam Das.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter to express his grief. Pattnaik tweeted: “I am saddened to learn the death of the young working journalist, Arindam Das. This is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism in Odisha. Wishing the well-being of his immortal soul and the speedy recovery of all the injured.”

କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ଯୁବ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ଅରିନ୍ଦମ ଦାସଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ସାମ୍ବାଦିକତା ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏହା ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 24, 2021

It is pertinent to mention that Arindam Das, who was working as a Chief Reporter with OTV, met with watery grave after the ODRAF boat engaged in ‘Operation Gajraj’ capsized in Mahadani near Mundali

