Odisha CM Expresses Gratitude To People Involved In Organising Bahuda Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the persons involved in smoothly conducting Bahuda yatra. Necessary arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of the festival, strictly following Covid-19 protocol.

Patnaik lauded the servitors of Srimandir, Puri district administration, Temple administration, health department, and police personnel for their devotion and dedication to the Lord.

“I would like to thank sevayats, police, district administration, and all who were involved in organising the Bahuda Yatra. A truly great job was done,” Patnaik said.

Reportedly, after completing the nine-day long sojourn, the three chariots of the Holy Trinity have reached Singhadwara, the lion’s gate of Srimandir in Puri this evening on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra. The Suna Vesha ritual will be conducted on Wednesday