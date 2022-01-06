Odisha CM Expresses Concern Over PM Security Breach

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today expressed concern over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that making foolproof security arrangements is the responsibility of the state governments during visit of the Prime Minister to states and anything contrary should be unacceptable in the democracy

Here’s the Odisha CM’s Tweet:-

The Prime Minister of India is an institution. It is the duty of every Government to provide foolproof security and safeguard the dignity of this institution. Anything contrary should be unacceptable in our democracy. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 6, 2022

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the breach of security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab and demanded strict action against those found responsible for the serious security lapses. Kumar said it was most unfortunate that there were serious lapses in the security of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Punjab, which forced him to return to New Delhi without addressing a scheduled public in Ferozepur.

According to latest reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to enquire into the serious lapses in the security arrangements during Prime Minister ’s visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on 05.01.2022,which led to the exposure of the VVIP to grave security risk.

Taking cognisance of the security breach during PM Modi’s visit to Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the state government. The MHA has also asked Punjab government to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Prime Minister’s motorcade was stuck on a flyover, following protests by some farmers, while he was on his way to Ferozepur by road. The farmers had blocked the road through which the PM was to reach the venue for addressing a rally.

After waiting for about 20 minutes to get the blockade cleared, the Prime Minister returned to New Delhi without addressing the public meeting there. It was for the first time that any Prime Minister was forced to cancel a public meeting due to a security breach at the last moment after leaving for the venue.