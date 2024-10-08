Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to enhance the Gratuity limit from Rs.15 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.

As per his decision, the State Government has enhanced the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) benefit from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh retrospectively from 01.01.2024 for all regular State Government employees.

Previously, various Service Associations of the State had requested the Government for enhancement of the ceiling limit of DCRG admissible to the State Government employees.

It may be mentioned here that the Central Government has enhanced the Retirement and Death Gratuity under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 for its employees with effect from 01.01.2024.

