Odisha CM Emphasizes On Tightening COVID Norms In Dists With High Infection Rate

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and laid emphasis on strict enforcement of the COVID norms in districts with the highest infection rate.

The Chief Minister said that although the infection rate in the state was 5 per cent, in a few districts, he emphasized the need to be vigilant in view of the high infection rate. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the fact that the door-to-door survey program could identify and immediately treat patients and other patients and suggested that it be implemented more strictly.

In preparation for the third wave, the Chief Minister suggested that all arrangements for the treatment of pediatric diseases and the training of doctors in this regard should be given full priority. Similarly, the Chief Minister emphasized ensuring that the oxygen plant in various hospitals becomes operational within the stipulated time frame.

“Immediate immunization will be our main focus for the next few months. We are now vaccinating 3 lakh people every day,” the Odisha CM said urging District Collectors to look into the development of various facilities at vaccination centers.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to make people aware of the COVID norms and urged the people to strictly abide by the COVID guidelines, such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing, and avoid crowded places.

Joining the review, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that in 17 districts in the south and western Odisha, there has been no increase in COVID cases even after partial unlock. But in coastal and northern Odisha, Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts have a high rate of infection.

Additional Chief Secretary to Health Department P.K. Mohapatra said the infection rate in Ganjam and Jharsuguda districts was below one per cent, while in Khurda and Puri districts it was 9-15 per cent. Special emphasis is being given on Micro Containment Zone, Testing, etc. with strict lockdown enforcement. “The situation is expected to improve by July 15,” Mohapatra said.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister & 5-T V.K. Pandian coordinated the program.

The review meeting was attended by district Collectors and senior officials from various districts.