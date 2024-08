Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi left for New Delhi Monday evening for a review meeting on the construction of National Highways in Odisha.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi will attend the review meeting organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways tomorrow morning.

The Chief Minister will return to Bhubaneswar on the morning of August 14.

