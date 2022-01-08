Odisha CM Doubles Retirement Benefits For Anganwadi Workers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced that the retirement benefits of Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants has been doubled keeping in view the significance of their work and dedication.

According to the Odisha CM’s announcement, Anganwadi workers will now receive a one-time incentive of Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 20,000 during retirement.

Similarly, mini Anganwadi workers will now get a retirement benefit of Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 15000 respectively while Anganwadi assistants will receive a one-time incentive of Rs 20,000 instead of Rs 10,000 during retirement.

The new incentive amount will be effective retroactively from January 1, 2019, which will benefit 1991 Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants who have retired during the period. This will also benefit around 1.3 lakh Anganwadi workers in the state.

Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants, who avail of treatment at any government or government-listed hospital due to illness, will receive ‘Paid Medical Leave’ for the same period.

Anganwadi workers play an important role in children’s health, nutrition and education and awareness of women in rural pockets. Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi workers employed in the state receive incentives during retirement at the age of 62.