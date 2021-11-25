Odisha CM Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Sonepur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today distributed Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards to the beneficiaries in Sonepur district through virtual mode.

Around 1.5 lakh people of the district can avail the benefits of the smart health card.

Apart from distributing the health cards, the Odisha CM dedicated key development projects worth Rs 300 crore.

The Chief Minister said that 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card. This will help our poor people get rid of many health problems, especially the weaker section. Now people can get better treatment at 200 major hospitals in the country by holding a piece of card without any hassle.

“Every life is precious, be it a farmer or a miller or a rickshaw puller – let everyone live with dignity. “It’s the goal of various welfare programs,” the CM said.

He further stated that “Odisha is the only state where the state government bears all the expenses at the pandemic time”, adding that every life is worthwhile.