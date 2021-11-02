Odisha CM Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday distributed the smart health cards among the beneficiaries under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Sambalpur district.

The smart health cards were distributed during a special programme at Kuchinda in the district.

In addition to distributing health cards, Patnaik also inaugurated various projects.

Earlier, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister had announced to provide Smart Health Cards to 3.5 crore people in the State under BSKY.

The Smart Health Card will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families. While the card allows each family to avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, women members can avail benefits up to Rs 10 lakh annually in more than 200 hospitals in and outside Odisha.

Odisha is the first state in the country to have provided such facility in the health sector. This card will be given to all the beneficiaries phase-wise.

Under the revised scheme, the beneficiaries won’t have to produce any document at the hospitals to avail its benefit. S/he can simply go to a hospital with the smart card and avail cashless treatment without any hassle. It is the first of its kind in the entire country.