Odisha CM Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday distributed the smart health card of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) and dedicated various development projects for the Rayagada district.

Around 8.30 lakh people of the district can avail the benefits of the smart health card. With this, the BSKY health cards have been distributed in 17 districts of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the tribal brothers and sisters of Rayagada have taken advantage of various government schemes to change their lives. Similarly, women in the district have joined 4000 Mission Shakti groups to improve their social and economic situation and to empower themselves.

Inaugurating various projects worth Rs 870 crore for Rayagada, the Chief Minister said that two mega lift irrigation projects have been completed in Rayagada to irrigate 1,000 hectares of land in the Gunupur block.

Earlier on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister had announced to provide Smart Health Cards to 3.5 crore people in the State under BSKY.

The Smart Health Card will be provided to 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families. Each family can avail of treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail of this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year.

Odisha is the first state in the country to have provided such facilities in the health sector. This card will be given to all the beneficiaries phase-wise.