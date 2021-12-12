Odisha CM Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Ganjam district.

Around 16.76 lakh people in the district will be benefitted from this universal health coverage scheme.

On the occasion, the Odisha CM announced new projects and inaugurated the completed ones, all estimated at Rs 2,140 crore for Ganjam district. He also distributed smart health cards to seven beneficiaries.

The BSKY smart health cards were launched in August 20 from Malkangiri district. Total 96 lakh families and 3.5 crore people will be benefitted from the scheme, the CM said.

The program has already been launched in Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Bolangir Gajapati, and Puri districts.