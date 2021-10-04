Odisha CM Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Gajapati

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched distribution of smart health card under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to beneficiaries in the Gajapati district.

In addition to distributing health cards, Patnaik also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 820 crore in Gajapati.

Earlier on August 20, he first launched the distribution of smart health cards from Malkangiri.

During Independence Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Naveen Patnaik had announced that smart health cards would be given to 3.5 crore people in the state under BSKY.

This card will be provided to all the beneficiaries in a phased manner.

Each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum. Women members can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year.

Beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna and Antodaya beneficiaries will get this card. The beneficiaries can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha.