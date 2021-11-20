Odisha CM Distributes BSKY Smart Health Cards In Angul, Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday distributed smart health cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Dhenkanal and Angul districts.

People from 15 districts of the state participated in the event and one million people of Dhenkanal and Angul districts will benefit from the scheme.

A total of 10 lakh people in the district will get smart cards under this scheme. Besides, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of several development projects worth Rs 880 crore.

The Chief Minister first visited Angul district and distributed the smart health cards. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister recalled the resolution and sacrifice of freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Nabakrushna Choudhuri his wife Malati Choudhury.

Stating that Angul district is famous for the Baji Rout Chhatrabas established by them, the Chief Minister also paid tributes to the freedom fighters of Praja Mandal movement in Talcher.

With the launch of various projects for Angul, the state government is now focusing on drinking water, said the Chief Minister.

Inaugurating various projects in Dhenkanal, the Chief Minister said that Dhenkanal is also making a name for itself in industry as well as horticulture sector. He said that Rs 50 crore would be invested in tourism development in Dhenkanal.

Worth mentioning, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister had announced to provide smart health cards to 3.5 crore people in the State under BSKY.

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is aimed at transforming the health services in Odisha. The BSKY smart health card will entitle the beneficiaries’ free treatment at all government hospitals and more than 200 private hospitals of the state.

Each family can avail treatment benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under the scheme and in case of women family members, the limit is Rs 10 lakh.