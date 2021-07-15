Odisha CM disburses Rs 385 crores COVID assistance for 26 lakh construction workers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today disbursed assistance of 385 crores for 26 lakh registered construction workers hit by the COVID-induced lockdown in Odisha.

Under this package, each registered construction worker received Rs 1,500. Last year, during the first wave of COVID-19, construction workers received Rs 1,500 as assistance from the state government.

Addressing the construction workers today through video conferencing, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “No one can deprive the poor of their rights. They have every right to live with dignity”. Naveen said that the financial assistance to construction workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown would help alleviate their plight.

Highlighting the importance of construction workers in the economy, the Chief Minister said that the economy can never prosper without the welfare of the workers. Describing the construction workers as world workers, the Chief Minister said that they forget their happiness for the benefit of others. The7n toil hard in heat for constructing large buildings, roads, bridges, etc. They build safe houses for all while living in adverse conditions.

“Every page of development has stories of the sacrifices and hard work of our construction workers. We can connect everyone with development only by respecting the sacrifices of the poor,” Naveen hopes.

The construction workers also expressed their deep gratitude to the Chief Minister for the financial aid. Rabindra Pradhan of Ganjam, Nabaghana Parida of Cuttack, Keshab Pradhan of Bargarh, Renu Minj of Sundargarh – all thanked the Chief Minister.

Attending the function, Minister for Labour and ESI, Rural Development, Sushant Singh highlighted the various steps being taken by the state government for construction workers, the implementation of the Labour Laws and the Citizen-Centric Schemes.

Mr. Ramesh Chandra Chaupattnayak, Chairman, Odisha Building and Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board, said that 32 schemes are being implemented for construction workers under the board and all these services are being provided efficiently through 5T initiative.

Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty and Begunia MLA Rajendra Sahu expressed their views and lauded the Chief Minister’s leadership for implementing various welfare schemes for the poor and labour force.

Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister & 5T, V.K. Pandian coordinated the program.

Departmental Secretary Smt. Chitra Arumugam delivered the welcome address and Labour Commissioner delivered the vote of thanks.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena and other senior officials were present. Construction workers from 314 blocks across the state participated in the event through video conferencing.