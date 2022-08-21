Odisha CM Delegates Powers Of SRC To Balasore Collector To Manage Flood Situation

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday delegated powers of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to Balasore Collector to manage the emergency situation arising out of the high floods in Subarnarekha.

The CM has also ordered to place one helicopter with the collector to deal with the emergency, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-SRC Pradeep Kumar Jena said.

“High flood expected in Balasore and Mayurbhanj following the release of around 5 lakh cusecs of water from Galudih barrage by Jharkhand through 16 gates. As a result, there will be high flood in Subarnarekha downstream,” said Jena.

“The impact of flood will be more severe compared to the flood in 2008. There’s a possibility of the situation getting worse, so we need to remain alert. We hope there will be no flood-like situation in Budhabalanga,” Added SRC Pradeep Jena.