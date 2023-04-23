Odisha CM Dedicates BJD Party Office ‘Shankha Bhawan’ To All Odias

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday inaugurated the grand BJD office ‘Shankha Bhawan’ and dedicated it to the people of Odisha on the auspicious occasion Akshaya Tritiya

Addressing the people of Odisha from Shankha Bhawan on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Shankh Bhavan will be a meeting place for all those who love Odisha, who are interested in working for the development of Odisha, for the protection of Odisha and to build a new and strong Odisha. This will be the favourite building of over 4.5 million Odias. The Chief Minister announced that all programmes of Shankha Bhavan will be dedicated to the service of Odisha residents.

Chief Minister said that 1997 was the beginning of a new era in Odisha politics. Biju Janata Dal was born with Biju Babu’s ideals, character, struggle, and vision of service. The BJD, which served the people of Odisha as a regional party, has now transformed into a social movement. “The auspicious bells of victory are ringing.”

“It will connect the future with the past of Odisha. It will bring together the four and a half million people of Odisha and will be dedicated to the development of Odisha to protect the Odias. It will be devoted to the development of art, literature, and culture of Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further said that the Shankha Bhavan will not only be a center of inspiration for physical, social, economic, cultural, and political progress, but it will also be a center of spiritual enlightenment based on the fundamental principles of Jagannath culture.

Starting his speech with Jai Jagannath, the Chief Minister said that Shankha Bhavan will continue to work for spreading the great culture of Lord Jagannath and will continue to spread the message of Vasudheb Kutumbakamar.

Highlighting the BJD’s success mantra, Patnaik said, “Consistency has given us success. Righteousness opens the way to joy. Peace has given us prosperity and has helped transform the peaceful consciousness.”

On this occasion, the Chief Minister thanked everyone who contributed to the construction of the Shankha Bhawan, including the workers, the architects, the youth, students, women workers, and leaders. The Chief Minister appealed to all to dedicate themselves to carrying forward the culture of service, advancing development, and shining the glory of Mother Odisha.

It is worth noting that portraits of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Utkalgaurab Madhusudan Das, poet Sarala Das, Veer Surendra Sai, Baxi Jagbandhu, Bhim Bhoi, poet Samrat Upendra Bhanj, Maharaja Krishnachandra Gajapati, Shaheed Laxman Naik, Pandit Raghunath Murmu, and Birsa Munda were present in the conference rooms of Shankh Bhawan. Names of Odisha’s sons of the soil such as Majhi, Dharanidhar Bhuyan, Maa Ramadevi, Parvathigiri, Fakirmohan, Gangadhar Meher, Kuntalakumari Sabat, and Baji Raut will be carved on the walls of Sankha Bhawan. Apart from this, Mahatma Gandhi’s famous talisman will be adorned here and the famous items and best artworks from 30 districts of Odisha will also be there.

Blood donation programmes will be held every week at Shankha Bhawan. Along with this, marriages of the poor and other social programmes will be hosted here regularly.