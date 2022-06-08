Odisha CM Dedicates 445 Transformed High Schools Across 5 Dists

Bhubaneswar: As part of the 2nd phase of the High School Transformation Programme under the 5T Initiatives of the Odisha Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday inaugurated 445 Transformed High Schools across five districts of the state.

Also Read: Odisha CM Dedicates 490 Transformed High Schools Across 5 Dists

The Odisha CM dedicated 135 transformed high schools in Balasore district, 95 in Puri, 60 in Nayagarh, 75 in Jagatsinghpur and 80 in Bhadrak districts. As part of the initiative, 2908 schools will be transformed across Odisha in the 2nd phase.

Also Read: Odisha CM Inaugurates 492 Transformed High Schools Across 5 Dists

Speaking on the occasion, the Odisha CM said that the Transformed High Schools will help the children dream big and move towards a brighter future.

Naveen said that the children are moving forward with more hope and determination than ever before. The strengthened infrastructure will boost the confidence of students, he added.

Also Read: Odisha CM Inaugurates 532 Transformed High Schools Across 5 Dists In Phase II

The Chief Minister thanked the School Management Committee, the Panchayat representatives, the alumni, and the teachers for the success of the high school transformation programme under the 5T initiatives.

Participating in the event, Minister Ashwini Patra, Samir Ranjan Dash, MLA Dr Arun Kumar Sahu, Government Chief Whip Prashant Kumar Muduli and MLA Dr Byomkesh Ray, in their speeches opined that a revolutionary change in school education has taken place.

Also Read: CM Naveen Inaugurates 531 Transformed High Schools In 2nd Phase Across 5 Dists

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian coordinated the event. Among others, Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and senior officials of various departments were present.

School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary, Bishnupada Sethi, delivered the welcome address while OSEPA Project Director gave the vote of thanks.