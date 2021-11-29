Odisha CM Dedicates 240 More Transformed High Schools In Six Dists

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated another 240 Transformed High Schools in six districts of Odisha under the 5T initiative through video conferencing.

The inaugural ceremony of the first phase of the 5T School Transformation Programme, which started in Hinjilicut in August, ended today at the Jajpur’s Biraja High School, amidst impressive cultural activities by students and fireworks display.

In the first phase, 1078 Transformed High Schools have been dedicated in 30 districts of Odisha. In the second phase, 3,300 more schools are targeted for transformation by March 2022.

Inaugurating 240 transformed high schools in Koraput, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Anugul Bargarh and Jajpur districts today, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that it is the common responsibility of all to help children realise their dreams.

The Chief Minister thanked the local legislators, panchayat representatives, school management committees, teachers and parents and parents for the transformation program.

At the event, students namely Tapaswini Mohapatra of Koraput, Marnika Raita of Gajapati, Shubhsmita Sahu of Dhenkanal, Shreyangsa Pradhan of Anugul, Smriti Rekha Sahu of Bargarh and Rashmirekha Mishra of Jajpur interacted with the Chief Minister about their views on transformation of school and future aim. They thanked the Chief Minister for providing 15 per cent reservation in higher education for students passing from government schools.

Ministers Prafulla Kumar Mallick, Sushant Singh, Samir Ranjan Das, Jagannath Sarka, Padmini Dian and Member of Parliament Mahesh Sahu gave keynote speeches and praised the school transformation program.

The Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister & 5T, V.K. Pandian thanked all involved in completing the first phase of the transformation program on time as directed by the Chief Minister. He also added that in the second phase transformation of 3,300 schools would be completed by March 2022.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also unveiled the Task Force Recommendation Knowledge Paper on the transformation of schools, under the 5T initiative, which includes special guidelines on the maintenance and management of transformed schools.