Odisha CM Congratulates Wrestler Ravi Dahiya For Clinching Silver In Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for clinching silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

Congratulations wrestler #RaviKumarDahiya on clinching Silver medal in Men’s Freestyle 57kg at #Tokyo2020. Your gritty fight will continue to inspire sportspersons across the country. Wish you all the best for future. #Cheer4India — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021

Ravi becomes the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games and a fifth wrestler to bag an Olympic medal.