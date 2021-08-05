Odisha CM
Odisha CM Congratulates Wrestler Ravi Dahiya For Clinching Silver In Tokyo Olympics

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya for clinching silver medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Odisha CM took to Twitter and wrote:

Ravi becomes the second Indian wrestler, after Sushil Kumar, to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games and a fifth wrestler to bag an Olympic medal.

