Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated the Indian Women’s Kabaddi team for winning Gold at the Asian games.

He also extended best wishes to the team for future endeavors.

“Congratulate the Indian Women’s Kabaddi team on clinching gold after defeating Chinese Taipei team at #AsianGames. May the team continue its outstanding performance and bring laurels to the nation. Best wishes to them for future,” the CM posted on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.