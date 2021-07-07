Odisha CM Congratulates Two New Parliamentarians from State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated two Parliamentarians from Odisha– Ashwini Vaishnav and Bishweswar Tudu, who took oath as the Union Ministers on Wednesday evening.

Taking to Twitter Patnaik said, “Congratulate Shri Biseswar Tudu Ji on being sworn in as Union Minister of State. Your experience in public life will help you serve the nation. Wish you all the very best.”

“Congratulate Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji on being sworn in as Union Cabinet Minister. Your vast experience in administration, industry and shining academic credentials will help you serve the people in the best possible way. Wishing you all the very best,” Naveen said in another tweet.

As part of an expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, a total of 15 leaders took oath as Union Ministers.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to a total of 43 new inductees including Vaishnav and Tudu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.