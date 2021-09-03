Odisha CM Congratulates Praveen Kumar & Avani Lekhara For Winning Medals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated two para-sportspersons representing India, Praveen Kumar & Avani Lekhara, for winning medals in their respective events at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Congratulate #PraveenKumar on winning Silver Medal in Men's High Jump in T64 event at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics and creating a new Asian record. The record breaking jump will inspire sportspersons. Keep shining. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 3, 2021

India’s Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event, taking the country’s haul to 11 at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best of 2.10m for the gold. The bronze went to Rio Games champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland who produced an effort of 2.04m.

Congratulate #AvaniLekhara on winning Bronze in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Final at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics and scripting history by bagging second medal after gold in 10m Air Rifle. The nation is proud of your achievement. May you bring more glory for the country. #Cheer4India — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 3, 2021

Trailblazing shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had secured earlier in the ongoing Games here.