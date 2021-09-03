Odisha CM
Odisha CM Congratulates Praveen Kumar & Avani Lekhara For Winning Medals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated two para-sportspersons representing India, Praveen Kumar & Avani Lekhara, for winning medals in their respective events at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

India’s Praveen Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men’s high jump T64 event, taking the country’s haul to 11 at the Tokyo Paralympics. The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best of 2.10m for the gold. The bronze went to Rio Games champion Maciej Lepiato of Poland who produced an effort of 2.04m.

Trailblazing shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had secured earlier in the ongoing Games here.

