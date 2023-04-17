Odisha CM congratulates Pramod Bhagat Gold in Doubles & Silver medal in Singles at the Brazil Para Badminton International 2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat on clinching Gold in Doubles & Silver medal in Singles at the Brazil Para Badminton International 2023 held in Sao Paulo.

Congratulate Para Shuttler @PramodBhagat83 on clinching Gold in Doubles & Silver medal in Singles at the Brazil Para Badminton International 2023 held in #SaoPaulo. May he continue to bring glory and make the entire nation proud. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/5eZ8tNZm7Q — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 17, 2023

Ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam struck gold in the men’s doubles at Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023.

Whereas in singles, Pramod had to settle for Silver, while Sukant secured Bronze.

Pramod and Sukant defeated the Korean pair of Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan in the men’s doubles SL 3 – SL 4. The finals were a tight affair, but the India pair closed the game in straight sets. Both Pramod and Sukant played their best games of the tournament, the final score read 22-20 and 21-19, helping them to secure gold.

Pramod was not able to repeat his performance in the singles SL3 category finals, as he went down to fellow Indian Kuma Nitesh and had to settle for silver. The final score read 12-21 and 13-21.