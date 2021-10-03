Odisha CM Congratulates Pipili People For Supporting BJD Candidate Maharathy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated citizens of the Pipili constituency and BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maahrathy for winning the bye-poll on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said,” I am thanking the citizens of Pipili constituency for extending their mass support to BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maahrathy in the bye-election. Biju Janata Dal is your party and we are always dedicated to your service.”
ବିଧାନସଭା ଉପ ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ @bjd_odisha ର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ରୁଦ୍ର ପ୍ରତାପ ମହାରଥୀଙ୍କୁ ବିପୁଳ ଜନସମର୍ଥନ ଦେଇଥିବାରୁ ପିପିଲିବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏଥିସହ ଦଳର ସମସ୍ତ କର୍ମୀ ଓ ନେତୃବୃନ୍ଦଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କର ଦଳ। ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ ସେବାରେ ଆମେ ସର୍ବଦା ସମର୍ପିତ। #BJDWinsHearts
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 3, 2021
Reportedly, Maahrathy has won the bypoll to Pipili assembly seat comfortably with a margin of over 20,000 votes defeating his nearest BJP rival Ashrit Patnaik.