Odisha CM Congratulates Pipili People For Supporting BJD Candidate Maharathy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated citizens of the Pipili constituency and BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maahrathy for winning the bye-poll on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said,” I am thanking the citizens of Pipili constituency for extending their mass support to BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maahrathy in the bye-election. Biju Janata Dal is your party and we are always dedicated to your service.”

Reportedly, Maahrathy has won the bypoll to Pipili assembly seat comfortably with a margin of over 20,000 votes defeating his nearest BJP rival Ashrit Patnaik.