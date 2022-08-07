Odisha CM Congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team For Winning Bronze At CWG 2022

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for winning the Bronze Medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham today.

Taking to Twitter, the Odisha CM said “Congratulate Indian Women’s #Hockey team on your courageous show in winning Bronze medal against New Zealand in at Birmingham. May the team continue to bring glory and make the entire nation proud.”

Congratulate Indian Women’s #Hockey team on your courageous show in winning #Bronze medal against New Zealand in @birminghamcg22. May the team continue to bring glory and make the entire nation proud. #OdishaForHockey#CWG2022 #Birmingham — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 7, 2022

The Indian women’s hockey team defeated New Zealand and clinched bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022 here on Sunday. This is the first medal for the Women’s Team at the Commonwealth Games in 16 years.

Also Read: India Women’s Hockey Team Beat NZ In Shootout To Win Bronze At CWG 2022